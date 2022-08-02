Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.50% of Greenbrier Companies worth $40,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 233,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.