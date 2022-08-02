Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.18% of PRA Group worth $39,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. abrdn plc increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRAA. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.