Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Brunswick worth $38,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

