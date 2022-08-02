Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $37,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,780 shares of company stock worth $2,366,487. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

