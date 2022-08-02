Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70,357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of NCR worth $37,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,402,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,563,000 after purchasing an additional 710,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.53.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

