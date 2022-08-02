Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $36,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 944.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 701,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

