Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,009 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of IAA worth $41,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,553,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $13,773,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAA by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.