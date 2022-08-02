Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 60,133 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $39,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

