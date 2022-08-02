Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $40,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PNC opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.