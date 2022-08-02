Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 119,262 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,262 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Walker & Dunlop worth $44,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WD. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 726.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WD opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

