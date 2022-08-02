Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 146,853 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Coty worth $42,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 313,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 2.00. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

