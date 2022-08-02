Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,171 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Herc worth $37,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc stock opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

