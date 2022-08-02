Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $950.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.