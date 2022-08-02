Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Stock Price Up 119.4%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) rose 119.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 57,188,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 11,097,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company offers rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name.

