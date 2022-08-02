Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Stock Price Up 119.4%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) rose 119.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 57,188,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 11,097,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 119.4 %
Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile
Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company offers rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.