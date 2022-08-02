Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 254,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

