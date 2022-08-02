Vonage (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Vonage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16. Vonage has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $21.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.