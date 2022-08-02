W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $545.00 and last traded at $544.88, with a volume of 3952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $543.53.

The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.38.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.41 and its 200-day moving average is $485.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

