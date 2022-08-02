Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $27,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

