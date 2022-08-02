WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

