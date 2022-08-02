Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $27,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after buying an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

