Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEBNF opened at 15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.59. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of 12.90 and a 52-week high of 19.31.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

