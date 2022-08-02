Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEBNF opened at 15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.59. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of 12.90 and a 52-week high of 19.31.
About Westpac Banking
