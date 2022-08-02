XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 64,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 40.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XBiotech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBIT stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About XBiotech

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

