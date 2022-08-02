Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,568.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of XOS by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XOS by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS Trading Down 1.1 %

XOS stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on XOS in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

