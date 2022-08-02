Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

