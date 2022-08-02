Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. 215,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,000,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Yoshitsu Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Yoshitsu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

