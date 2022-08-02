Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $5.20. The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 2797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $510.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

