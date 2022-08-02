Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($38.14) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zalando from €48.00 ($49.48) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zalando from €76.00 ($78.35) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.73) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zalando from €90.00 ($92.78) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.60.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.