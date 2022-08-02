Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,253,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 7,629,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance
ZHAOF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $0.98.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
