Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

