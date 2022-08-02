Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,965,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zscaler by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

