Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Stock Price Up 39.9%

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 39.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €6.45 ($6.65) and last traded at €6.45 ($6.65). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.61 ($4.75).

Zumtobel Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.45.

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumtobel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumtobel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.