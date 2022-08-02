Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Stock Price Up 39.9%

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 39.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €6.45 ($6.65) and last traded at €6.45 ($6.65). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.61 ($4.75).
Zumtobel Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.45.
Zumtobel Group Company Profile
Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.
