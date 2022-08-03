15,057 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,057 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

CSIQ stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $43.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

