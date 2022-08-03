2,063 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.73. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.