2,521 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

