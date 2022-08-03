27,040 Shares in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 50.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th.



Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

