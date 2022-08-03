29,375 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $879.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

