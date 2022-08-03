4,643 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

