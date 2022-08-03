51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in 51job were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after buying an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 607,089 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 632,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 382,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in 51job by 580.2% during the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 354,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51job in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

