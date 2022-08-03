70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) in a research report released on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports.

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$557.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$534.91 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

