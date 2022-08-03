AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.84% of AAR worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.