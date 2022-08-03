AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Danske upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SKFRY opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

