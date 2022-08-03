AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.2% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.