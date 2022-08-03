abrdn plc Acquires 1,717 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,337,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

