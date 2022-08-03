abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after acquiring an additional 310,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 236,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after buying an additional 183,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

