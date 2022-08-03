abrdn plc Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,288,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 831,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,489,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,095,455 shares of company stock worth $80,952,972. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

