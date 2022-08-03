abrdn plc Buys 663 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.