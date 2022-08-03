abrdn plc Grows Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 128,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,238 shares of company stock worth $10,598,256 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

