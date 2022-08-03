abrdn plc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

