abrdn plc Has $194.75 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,956 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $194,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,736,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. The firm has a market cap of $455.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

