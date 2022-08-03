abrdn plc Has $979,000 Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

